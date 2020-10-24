New Delhi: The national capital’s air quality index (AQI) deteriorated to the ‘severe’ category, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee data (DPCC) said on Saturday. The AQI in Alipur was at 432 while it stood at 427 and 409 in Mundka and Wazirpur, respectively. Notably, an AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. Also Read - Will Schools be Reopened in Delhi This Year? Latest Developments You Should Know

Meanwhile, experts have opined that the severe category affects the health of people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

Recently, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has issued directions to implementing agencies including State Pollution Control Boards, construction agencies, municipal bodies, traffic police and transport department of Delhi and NCR for strict action against air polluting activities.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi High Court asked the authorities to treat as a representation a plea seeking directions to the appropriate departments of the Centre and Delhi government to take immediate and appropriate steps to ban burning of effigies and fire-crackers in Delhi during Dussehra in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.