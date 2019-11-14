New Delhi: A day after it was announced that schools in NCR will be shut for the second time in a month as a precautionary measure to save the children from the spiking pollution in Delhi-NCR, the AQI level on Thursday was measured as ‘severe’ (472). At many places, it crossed the 500-mark which is the ‘severe plus’ category.

Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) at 474 (severe) in ITO area, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. pic.twitter.com/akiRNj55VE — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019

The AQI was recorded the highest in Chandni Chowk at 751, Airport at 538, Mathura Road and IIT Delhi at 500, Lodhi Road at 473, Delhi University at 472, Pusa at 463, Dhirpur at 459, and Ayanagar at 447. The AQI in Noida stood at 514 and Gurugram at 554.

Delhi: Major pollutants PM 2.5 & PM 10, both at 500 (severe category), in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data. pic.twitter.com/MSx8NvEwoW — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019

According to SAFAR, the level of PM 2.5 breached the emergency threshold of 300 micrograms per cubic metre in Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning. The safe limit of PM 2.5 is 0-60.

No respite is expected before Friday, as predicted by the MeT department. Strong winds are expected from Friday which can disperse the pollutants. The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) extended the restrictions on dirty-fuel based industries in Delhi-NCR, hot mix plants and stone crushers till the morning of November 15.

Meanwhile, the odd-even scheme is scheduled to end on Friday, November 15. The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, has sought a report on the effectiveness of the scheme from the Delhi government. “The scheme will be extended if required,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.