New Delhi: Day before cinema halls and multiplexes in the national capital are set to open, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed hope that all stakeholders would adhere to the COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocol. Also Read - Diesel Generators Banned in Delhi-NCR to Curb Air Pollution From October 15

The people and the associations would have to work together to revive the economy of Delhi, Kejriwal said at a meeting with the representatives of cinema hall associations here on Wednesday. Also Read - International Flights: SpiceJet Announces Flights From Delhi/Mumbai to London | Check Here Dates & Booking Details

“I hope that the cinema halls will strictly adhere to the guidelines and SOPs (standard operating procedures) of the central, as well as the state government,” he said, adding, “It’s extremely necessary to follow the social distancing and sanitisation protocols in the cinema halls.” Also Read - Largest Recorded 'Space-Occupying Lesion' Removed From Woman's Brain by Delhi Doctors

The chief minister said the last seven months were very tough for Delhi, which has fought a “very tough” and a “strong battle” against the pandemic.

“The most important thing is getting Delhi’s economy, which was dismantled due to the lockdown, back on track. We cannot stay in lockdown forever, we have to open the economy of Delhi,” the CM said.

The meeting was attended by representatives from theatre companies like PVR, Inox and others, who assured the chief minister of full adherence to all the guidelines.

Delhi cinema halls/multiplexes set to re-open from tomorrow with 50% capacity; seats marked 'not to be occupied' for ensuring physical distancing while seating pic.twitter.com/4vmi2E0iHz — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Ushering in a new era of movie watching, the Centre allowed multiplexes, cinema halls and theatres to reopen from Thursday within the framework of a set of SOPs. The Ministry of Home Affairs left it to states to take a final call on the matter.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release “Chhichhore” is among the films that will have a big screen re-release as cinemas in several parts of the country get ready to open after seven months in the shadow of a pandemic.

As per the guidelines, cinemagoers will have to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile. There is a complete ban on eating and drinking while watching the film. The audience will have to be seated according to alternative seating arrangements and there will be a cross mark on the seat that cannot be occupied.

The entire system of purchasing tickets will be online and the air conditioning will be adjusted as per laid down guidelines. Entry and exit gates, seats, and lobbies will be sanitised from time to time and the cinema halls will be cleaned after every show, it said.

Everyone in the cinema hall will be required to stay in masks and management will have to provide sanitisers to the viewers, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)