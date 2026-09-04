Delhi CJP protest: Delhi Police assures arrest of Swatantra Bharadwaj as Nishu Aazad’s father seeks attempt-to-murder case

The Cockroach Janta Party protested outside the Parliament Street police station, demanding an attempt-to-murder charge against Swatantra Bharadwaj for allegedly assaulting Nishu Aazad's father.

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters stage a protest outside Parliament Street police station demanding action against self-styled Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj over the alleged assault (PTI)

Cockroach Janta Party protest: In a significant development amid the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in the national capital, the representatives has said the Delhi Police has assured that Swatantra Bharadwaj, the man accused of assaulting the father of student activist Nishu Azad during a protest at Jantar Mantar, will be arrested within 72 hours. For those unversed, the CJP, which had organised the protest at Jantar Mantar where the incident took place, has been demanding Bharadwaj’s arrest and alleging that Delhi Police failed to take adequate action against him. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent CJP protest and what Delhi police said about Swatantra Bharadwaj.

Who is Swatantra Bharadwaj?

Bhardwaj, a self-described ‘kattar Hindu’ (hardline Hindu), admitted in a viral interview clip that he “cracked the skull” of Sanjay Kumar father of Nishu Azad, during a protest, yet avoided jail despite the severe nature of the alleged assault.

The controversy intensified on Thursday after the Delhi Police dismissed claims of a skull fracture, clarifying that the 38-year-old Kumar only sustained a simple head injury during a scuffle. The official assurance followed a day after the clip began circulating online.

Also read: CJP Protest Today LIVE: Team CJP reaches Parliament Street, Delhi police beefs up

Police said Bharadwaj and another accused, Suraj Kumar, had been detained at the spot, questioned and served notices, and that a chargesheet would be filed.

What are the allegations put forth by Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka?

On Friday, CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka and scores of supporters, along with MPs Chandrashekhar Azad and Pappu Yadav, reached Parliament Street police station seeking action against Bharadwaj.

Nishu said police assured them that “Bharadwaj would be arrested within 72 hours”.

“Police said they will arrest Swatantra in 72 hours. We believe they will take action and not keep delaying it as they were doing,” she told reporters.

Nishu also said she had faced verbal abuse and rape threats after the incident and had filed an FIR in the matter as well.

“I was ashamed of even stepping out. For a few weeks I could not go to school, I feel everyone is judging me. I hope police will take action,” she said.

Rishabh, associated with the AICC law department, said the delegation had demanded the addition of charges of attempt to murder, provisions of the SC/ST Act and criminal intimidation to the FIR.

(With inputs from agencies)