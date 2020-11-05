Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged the people to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali in view of rising air pollution amidst the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said he along with his cabinet ministers will perform ‘Lakshmi Puja’ at 7.39 pm at someplace and urged Delhiites to join them from their homes by watching it on television. Also Read - Thick Layer Of Haze Covers Parts Of Delhi, Pollution Levels Highest Since November Last Year

The chief minister said that at present, Delhi has been facing two issues – the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising air pollution – adding that the AAP government is making all efforts to deal with the situation.

"The COVID-19 situation is deteriorating in Delhi due to rising air pollution," he said while appealing to people to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali.

“If we burst firecrackers on this Diwali, we are playing with the lives of our children and families…,” he added.

