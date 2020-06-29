New Delhi: Stepping up efforts in battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced the first-ever plasma bank for treatment of coronavirus patients in the national capital, after receiving positive results on multiple clinical trials. Also Read - ‘Not Able to Breathe..Bye Daddy’: Hyderabad Man's Last Video Message To Father Before He Dies Of COVID-19 | Watch

The country's first plasma bank will be set-up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS Hospital) in Vasant Kunj, Delhi.

"Delhi govt has so far conducted a clinical trial of plasma therapy on 29 COVID-19 patients; results were good," Kejriwal said during a press briefing.

“The plasma bank will start operating in Delhi in next two working days,” the CM said, appealing to all recovered patients in the national capital to donate their plasma samples for treatment of others suffering from the viral disease.

Coronavirus patients who are in need of plasma for treatment will, however, require a recommendation from a doctor.

Notably, the Maharashtra government has also planned to launch ‘Project Platina’ – plasma banks that will be set up in 13 centres across the state.