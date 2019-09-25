New Delhi: In a major move for tenants ahead of the by-elections next year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that those on rent can now avail free electricity up to 200 units, along with several other power subsidies under the ‘Mukhyamantri Kirayadar Bijli Metre Yojana’.

Announcing the scheme at a press conference, Kejriwal said that the AAP government has introduced the subsidy scheme in an attempt to ensure equality in distribution of benefits among citizens in the national capital.

“Government has come up with a scheme for tenants ‘Mukhyamantri Kirayedaar Bijli Meter Yojna’ under which prepaid meters will be installed at rented accommodations, this is applicable for domestic use only,” the Delhi CM said.

Now, tenants will be able to install prepaid metres by paying a nominal installation fee, without having to approve a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their landlord. As a result, people living in rented accommodation will also be able to enjoy the benefits of power supply that was previously only benefitted by house owners in Delhi.

Earlier, people consuming up to 200 units per month were exempted from paying electricity charges, while those who consumed between 201 and 400 units were to get a 50 per cent subsidy by the state government. It is also noteworthy that there will be no hike in the electricity tariff in Delhi for the fifth consecutive year.

The new scheme has been carefully placed by the AAP government ahead of the by-polls in the national capital region and it may win them support from a major vote bank of tenants across Delhi. However, the Chief Minister also said that the scheme will be launched only for domestic use, and not for commercial purpose.