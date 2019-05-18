New Delhi: Hours after Arvind Kejriwal claimed that he will be assassinated like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by his personal security officer as he was reporting to the BJP, Delhi police on Saturday refuted the Chief Minister’s claims and said that their security personnel were committed to their duties.

Talking to ANI, Delhi police said, “our security personnel posted in CM’s security team are committed to their duties. The unit has been providing security for several high dignitaries of all pol. parties.”

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party chief claimed that he will be assassinated like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by his personal security officer. “The BJP would get me murdered by my own PSO (Personal Security Officer) one day like Indira Gandhi. My own security officers report to BJP,” Kejriwal told a news channel in Punjab. “The BJP is after my life, they will murder me one day,” he added.

It must be noted that Kejriwal was in Punjab to campaign for his party which is contesting on all seats in the state.

Earlier this month, he was slapped by a man during a roadshow in Delhi’s Moti Nagar area on Saturday. The Delhi Police had claimed that the culprit was a disgruntled AAP worker but the party blamed the BJP for the attack. “I will be murdered and police would say it was a disgruntled party worker. What does it mean, if a Congress worker is angry with Captain saab (Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh) can he hit him, if a BJP worker is angry with Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), can he hit him?” Kejriwal asked.