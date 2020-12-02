New Delhi: Slamming the Punjab government, Delhi Chief Minister on Wednesday said that CM Amarinder Singh had several chances to stop farm bills but did not do so. He also stated that CM Singh had made allegations that Delhi government had passed the ‘black laws’. Also Read - Borders Sealed, Vegetable And Fruit Prices in Delhi See Sudden Spike This Week | Check Rates

Addressing a media briefing, CM Kejriwal said, "Punjab CM has made allegations against me that I've passed the black laws in Delhi. How can he do such low-level politics in this fragile situation? It's not up to the state government to implement it. Had it been so why would farmers of country hold talks with Centre?"

Kejriwal also stated that the the reason behind "Captain Sahab's allegation is that we (Delhi government) did not allow the nine stadiums in Delhi to be converted into jails. Centre had plans to put the farmers in these stadiums. They're upset with me as I didn't give permission for making them jails."

He added, “So, is it the pressure of these people that you are putting allegations against me? Are you doing it for friendship with BJP or are you under pressure as Enforcement Directorate has filed case against your family?”

Stating that CM Amarinder had several opportunities from stopping these farm bills but didn’t do so, Kejriwal said, “Around 1.5 years ago, in 2019 the central government formed a committee for making these black laws and Captain Sahab was present in the committee, then why didn’t he stop the committee from making these laws. Now, even people of Punjab are asking why didn’t Captain Sahab stop the black laws.”

The Delhi chief minister’s reactions came on the seventh day of the ongoing protest by thousands of farmers who are agitating against the controversial farm laws passed by Parliament in September this year. The farmers started marching to Delhi as part of their ‘Dilli Chalo’ programme on November 26. They reached the Delhi border on Friday and have been camping there since then.

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws and are demanding the repealing of these laws. They are also demanding the guarantee of the minimum support price.