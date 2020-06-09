New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday tested negative for coronavirus, a day after he went into self-quarantine at home after developing fever and throat pain. As per updates from the Aam Aadmi Party, the Delhi Chief Minister was feeling slightly better earlier in the day. Also Read - COVID-19 LIVE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Does Not Have Coronavirus, Test Results Confirm

Kejriwal underwent COVID-19 test after developing sore throat and fever. However, his fever has come down. After developing the health condition, the CM has not been attending any meeting since Sunday afternoon. The chief minister, who is also a diabetic, was feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon. Also Read - LG Overrules AAP Govt's Order: Sisodia Calls it ‘BJP Conspiracy’, Kejriwal Says it Will Now Create Big Challenge

“He had a mild fever and sore throat since Sunday afternoon. As advised by doctors, the chief minister underwent COVID-19 test on Tuesday morning,” officials said.

Officials said the CM had attended a Cabinet meeting on Sunday morning and thereafter, he did not attend any meeting.

The chief minister has been holding most of his meetings via video conferencing from his official residence for past two months.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a host of other political leader wished speedy recovery to Kejriwal.

“I have read several media reports on @ArvindKejriwal Ji going into self-quarantine because of symptoms of fever and sore throat. I wish for his speedy recovery & hope he joins back public service soon,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.