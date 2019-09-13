New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced a seven-point action plan to tackle pollution in Delhi. The scheme is scheduled to be implemented this year starting from November 4 to 15.

This move has come as a solution to combat the high levels of air pollution in Delhi.

Here’s All You Need to Know About Delhi Government’s Seven-Point Action Plan:

1. Pollution-free Diwali:

Diwali will be celebrated without the burning of crackers.

2. Odd-even Policy:

This scheme is based on the registration number of the vehicles. Under this policy, odd and even-numbered vehicles would ply in Delhi on alternate days, noted Arvind Kejriwal. Restrictions will also be imposed on motorcycles as well as private cars. However, women drivers are exempted from this rule and the odd-even road rationing scheme will be applicable only on weekdays, i.e., barring Saturday and Sunday.

3. Pollution Masks:

Kejriwal announced the idea of distributing pollution masks to the citizens of Delhi.

4. Prevent local burning or dumping of garbage or violation of construction dust rules:

5. Hotspot Action Plan:

A special action plan will be implemented for the 12 pollution hot spots in the city.

6. Dust Pollution Control:

Kejriwal said that when states nearby Delhi burn crops during winter, the level of air pollution increases. Thus, mechanised sweeping of roads will deal with the issue, he noted.

7. Delhi Tree Challenge:

This new rule also encourages Delhi citizens to take up tree plantation initiatives.

Thus the seven-point action plan is expected to effectively curb the pollution levels in Delhi with innovative measures such as tree plantation, odd-even road rationing policy and hotspot action plan.