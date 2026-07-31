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Delhi CM distributes bicycles to more than 3,000 Class IX government schools girl students under Vidya Vahini Yojana

Delhi BJP President and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, MLA Ravinder Negi, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Written by: Nivedita Dash Edited by: Nivedita Dash
Updated: July 31, 2026, 2:21 PM IST
Delhi CM distributes bicycles to more than 3,000 Class IX government schools girl students under Vidya Vahini Yojana
Delhi CM distributes bicycles to more than 3,000 Class IX government schools girl students under Vidya Vahini Yojana (Pic:X)

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today distributed bicycles to more than 3,000 Class IX girl students of government schools under the Vidya Vahini Yojana. Addressing the beneficiaries, she said the initiative aims to ensure safer and easier access to schools, encourage girls’ education, and boost their confidence.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to providing bicycles to over 1.40 lakh Class 9th girl students in government schools across Delhi in a phased manner under the scheme. She encouraged the students to pursue their education with dedication, achieve their dreams, and bring pride to their families, Delhi, and the nation.

Delhi BJP President and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, MLA Ravinder Negi, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Delhi government is also preparing the Land Records Bill, 2026 and planning to introduce property Aadhaar cards for each property in the city, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Thursday.

Under the exercise, a scientific survey of every property in the city will be conducted.

After a successful SVAMITVA card pilot in 30 rural villages, a modern digital land records system will be rolled out across Delhi, it said.

The Delhi Land Records Bill, 2026, is likely to be brought before the Cabinet for its approval soon. Although it is unlikely to be tabled in the upcoming Assembly Monsoon session, it is expected to be passed later in a special session called for specifically for this purpose, it said.

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About the Author

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where she leads a dynamic editorial team and oversees the platform’s daily news operations. With over 15 years of experience in Digital and Pr ... Read More

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