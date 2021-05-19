New Delhi: Singapore today summoned the Indian envoy to convey strong objection to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet on “Singapore variant”. To which, the High Commissioner clarified that Kejriwal had “no competence” on Covid variants or civil aviation policy. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar in a tweet said the Delhi Chief Minister does not speak for India, as he emphasised a “solid” partnership between India and Singapore. Also Read - 'Very Dangerous': Virus In Singapore Can Be India's 3rd Wave, Warns Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

“Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against Covid-19. Appreciate Singapore’s role as a logistics hub and oxygen supplier. Their gesture of deploying military aircraft to help us speaks of our exceptional relationship. However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify – Delhi CM does not speak for India,” the Foreign Minister tweeted.

Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against Covid-19. Appreciate Singapore's role as a logistics hub and oxygen supplier. Their gesture of deploying military aircraft to help us speaks of our exceptional relationship. @VivianBala https://t.co/x7jcmoyQ5a — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 19, 2021

Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to suspend all air operations with the Southeast Asian country. Kejriwal flagged a new Covid strain which he said had been detected in Singapore and was proving dangerous for children. Arguing that it can come as a third wave in India, Kejriwal said the Centre should take immediate measures, including suspension of flights to and from Singapore.

” The new form of Corona that came to Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children, in India it may come as a third wave. My appeal to the central government: 1. Air services with Singapore to be canceled with immediate effect 2. Priority on vaccine options should be worked out for children too,” Kejriwal had tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday.

सिंगापुर में आया कोरोना का नया रूप बच्चों के लिए बेहद ख़तरनाक बताया जा रहा है, भारत में ये तीसरी लहर के रूप में आ सकता है। केंद्र सरकार से मेरी अपील:

1. सिंगापुर के साथ हवाई सेवाएं तत्काल प्रभाव से रद्द हों

2. बच्चों के लिए भी वैक्सीन के विकल्पों पर प्राथमिकता के आधार पर काम हो — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 18, 2021

Following Kejriwal’s remark, the Singapore Embassy in India slammed him saying that there was no truth in his assertion. “There is no truth in the assertion that there is a new COVID strain in Singapore. Phylogenetic testing has shown that the B.1.617.2 variant is the prevalent strain in many of the COVID cases, including in children, in recent weeks in Singapore,” the embassy tweeted.