Delhi CM Kejriwal Granted Exemption By Rouse Avenue Court in Defamation Case, Directed to Appear on February 29

Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal has been relieved from personal appearance in the Rouse Avenue Court but directed to appear on February 29, 2024, due to a criminal defamation case.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court On Wednesday relieved Delhi’s CM Arvind Kejriwal from subjecting to personal appearance in the court, but directed him to appear before the court on February 29, 2024 in relation to a criminal defamation case.Following a criminal defamation case , Delhi’s CM Arvind Kejriwal was supposed to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court following a summon issued to him.

Kejriwal’s Plea To Court

Arvind Kejriwal through his counsel, requested for an exemption plea, stating that he was busy with a budget session. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tanya Bamniyal allowed the exemption plea and directed Kejriwal to appear before the court on February 29, 2024.

Delhi High Court Denies To Overturn Summons

The Delhi High Court denied on Monday to overturn a summons order that the trial court had issued in a criminal defamation case brought against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for retweeting a video of social media influencer and YouTuber Dhruv Rathi in May 2018. The court noted that while tweets can be removed, perceptions within the community are harder to erase.

In a ruling, Justice Swarna Kanta stated that reposting purportedly defamatory content on Twitter and portraying it as one’s own opinions will likely result in legal responsibility under Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code, which could lead to summons being issued.Therefore, this Court finds no infirmity with the impugned orders passed by the learned trial court as well as the learned session court. Accordingly, the present petition stands dismissed, said Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma.

Mechanics Of Law In Digital Age

The current case serves as an example of how the mechanics of law alter in the digital age. The complaint claims that a repost in cyberspace caused reputational harm, and this Court is faced with this issue. In the rapidly changing digital era, reputational harm can also result from statements made in the virtual world, which has supplanted the real world. In this virtual realm, the impact of a defamatory comment is magnified. When it comes to defamation, words spoken in person could sound like a whisper, but when they reverberate online, the effects become far more potent.

What Led To Filing A Defamation Case

On May 6, 2018, one Dhruv Rathee, i.e., the original author of the impugned or alleged defamatory content, uploaded a video on YouTube, wherein, inter alia, certain allegations were made against the respondent, which has been referred to as ‘First Offending Publication’ in the petition.

On May 7, 2018, Dhruv Rathee posted on Twitter, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Information and Technology Cell had tried to bribe someone to discredit him. He included a reference to the Uniform Resource Locator of the first contested publication, which is now referred to as the “Second Offending Publication” in the petition. Arvind Kejriwal, the petitioner in this case, retweeted, or reposted, Dhruv Rathee’s second offending publication on May 7, 2018.

The petitioner, Arvind Kejriwal, was the target of a complaint filed on February 28, 2019, by respondent/complainant Vikas Sankritayan, accusing him of committing crimes covered by Section 499/500 of the IPC.

Following this case, the trial court summoned Delhi’s CM Arvind Kejriwal as an accused by the ACMM with the order of summon dated July 17, 2019. Challenging the order of the trial court, CM Kejriwal moved to the High Court appealing to nullify the summons issued against him as an accused.

