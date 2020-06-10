New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the worsening situation of coronavirus cases in the national capital seeking assistance for the same. Also Read - Early Tests of COVID-19 Produces 'False Negative' Results? New Study Finds People May be Positive For Coronavirus

“Met Sh Amit Shah, Hon’ble HM. Discussed the situation on corona in Delhi in detail. He assured of all cooperation.,” the Delhi CM tweeted. Also Read - Malaika Arora’s Building Sealed by BMC After a Resident Tests Coronavirus-Positive

While he agreed to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s order overruling his government’s decisions on coronavirus, Kejriwal said that the capital city will require at least 1.5 lakh beds by July 31 once people start coming in from other states for treatment.

Out of them, it is estimated that 80,000 will be required for Delhiites, the chief minister said earlier in the day, adding that the calculation is based on numbers that showed 50 per cent of the beds in hospitals in the national capital were occupied by those from other states before the coronavirus pandemic.

CM Kejriwal’s comments com day after his deputy Manish Sisodia warned that coronavirus cases in the national capital may rise exponentially and estimated the numbers can go up to 5.5 lakh by July 31.

The Delhi government had earlier reserved state-run and private hospitals only for city people who needed treatment regarding the deadly coronavirus infection. However, Lt Governor Baijal reversed the order saying anyone who seeks treatment in Delhi shall be permitted for the same.

In accordance with Baijal’s order, Kejriwal said in the next few days he will personally step out to supervise the preparations to convert hotels, banquet halls and stadiums into healthcare facilities.