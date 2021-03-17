New Delhi: Just two days after the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill was tabled by the Central government in Lok Sabha, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with AAP MLAs, MPs and Councillors at the Jantar Mantar held a protest against the bill on Wednesday. During the protest, CM Kejriwal accused the ruling BJP party of trying to “curtail the powers” of the elected government in the national capital through the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Also Read - NCT Bill Row: AAP Leaders to Protest at Jantar Mantar Against Bill on Delhi L-G Powers

“The Centre has brought in a law that says ‘Delhi government means Lieutenant Governor’. If this happens, where will the CM go? Do elections, votes do not mean anything? It is a fraud with the people,” Kejriwal said while participating in a protest by AAM MLAs, MPs, Councillors at the Jantar Mantar against the bill. Also Read - Inspired by Concept of Ram Rajya, Kejriwal Announces Free Visit For Elderly to Ram Temple

Slamming the central government, the AAP chief said, “Earlier all files would go to LG, but in 2018, the Supreme Court ordered that no file would go to the LG as there is an elected government in Delhi that has the powers. Now, the Centre has specified in the amended law to send all files to the LG. They (BJP) do not believe in the Supreme Court or the Constitution.” Also Read - Delhi Budget: Free Covid Vaccines, Mahila Mohalla Clinics, Olympics Bid in Kejriwal's 'Deshbhakti Budget' | Highlights

“The Centre was not able to do horse-trading in Delhi and is not able to buy the AAP MLAs. They have amended the law to decrease the power of the elected government in Delhi. This is cheating with the people,” he added.

He further said: “If they want people to vote for them, BJP would have worked for the benefit of people.”

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced on Monday in Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.

“In order to give effect to the interpretation made by the Supreme Court, a Bill, namely, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks, inter alia, to clarify the expression ‘Government’, which in the context of legislation to be passed by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, shall mean the Lieutenant Governor of NCT of Delhi, consistent with the status of Delhi as a Union territory to address the ambiguities in the interpretation of the legislative provisions,” reads the excerpt of the bill.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister also urged the Centre to take back the bill that seeks to define certain roles and powers of the Lieutenant Governor of the national capital. “I want to appeal to the Centre to take back the GNCTD Bill, don’t cheat the people with this legislation,” Kejriwal said.

(With Agency Inputs)