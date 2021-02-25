New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Thursday provided Z plus security comprising a pilot, an escort, close protection team, house guard, spotters, search and frisking staff, among others in the form of 47 plainclothes security personnel and 16 uniformed CRPF personnel, said the Delhi Police. The statement comes as a clarification of the AAP government’s claim that the chief minister’s security cover has been reduced. Also Read - From COVID to Pollution, Delhi Govt Handled Issues Carefully: Kejriwal on 6-year Completion of AAP Govt

"The development at the behest of the BJP leadership has come two days after the Aam Aadmi Party's impressive performance in the Gujarat civic body polls," a source had told PTI. The number of commandos of the Delhi Police in Kejriwal's security has now been reduced from six to two, the sources alleged.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said no such decision has been taken by it and Kejriwal continues to have Z-plus security, but only some of his security officials were replaced.

Four of the six commandos have been replaced due to administrative reasons, police said, adding that this is a normal procedure as per the Yellow Book, the ministry asserted.

The AAP has won 27 seats in the municipal polls in Surat, where the party convener will attend a roadshow on Friday. Kejriwal had termed the party’s success in Gujarat as the beginning of new politics in the state.