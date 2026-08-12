Delhi CM participates in Tiranga Yatra organised at Kartavya Path with BJP National President Nitin Nabin

New Delhi: In a national development days ahead of India’s 80th Independence Day celebrations, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today participated in the Tiranga Yatra organised at Kartavya Path in the presence of National President BJP Shri Nitin Nabin. On the occasion, the Delhi CM said that the Tricolour is not just a flag of three colours, but a symbol of India’s pride, honour, self-respect, and the immortal memories of the sacrifices made by the nation’s heroes.
Delhi BJP President & Union Minister Shri Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Government Cabinet Ministers Ashish Sood Ji, Manjinder Singh Sirsa Ji, Ravindra Indraj Ji, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma Ji, along with a large number of youth and participants walked through the Kartavya Path holding Tiranga in their hands.
Tiranga Yatra witnessed thousands of young participants marching with the Tricolour in their hands, while the chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ filled the atmosphere with a deep sense of patriotism and national pride. The Chief Minister appealed to all Delhiites to join the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and hoist the Tricolour at their homes, making this celebration of national pride a true people’s movement.
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