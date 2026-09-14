Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces Rs 13,820 crore project rollout under ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’

The Chief Minister said that through ‘Sushasan Seva Samvad’, the government is working to directly connect with citizens and communicate its public service initiatives and development works.

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while addressing a press conference, announced that the Delhi Government will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects across departments under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

The Chief Minister said that through ‘Sushasan Seva Samvad’, the government is working to directly connect with citizens and communicate its public service initiatives and development works. During the campaign, projects worth over ₹13,820 crore across various departments will be inaugurated or have their foundation stones laid.

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She informed that these projects include works worth ₹365 crore by IFC, ₹77 crore by the Tourism Department, ₹33 crore by the Transport Department, ₹2,800 crore by PWD, ₹550 crore by the Trade & Taxes Department, ₹1,537 crore by the Power Department, ₹30 crore by the Fire Department, and ₹247 crore by MCD.

The Chief Minister said that the objective of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is to strengthen good governance and establish direct communication between the government and the people through dedicated public service initiatives. She extended her best wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and said that his guidance and support will continue to provide strength to Delhi’s development journey. She added that Delhi will continue to move forward shoulder to shoulder with the vision of a Viksit Bharat.