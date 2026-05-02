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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta apprises with steps taken to combat heat wave in city

She informed that as per government directions, all workers—whether in the private or public sector—must be given rest from 1 PM to 4 PM.

Published date india.com Published: May 2, 2026 8:43 PM IST
email india.com By Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com
Delhi CM, Rekha Gupta, heat wave, New Delhi, Delhi, sunlight, drinking water, DTC buses, Water volunteers, water, ORS, Hospitals
CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, has apprised with the steps taken to combat the heat wave in the city.

She observed that heat waves affect everyone, but they impact labourers and workers the most, especially those working under direct sunlight.

She informed that as per government directions, all workers—whether in the private or public sector—must be given rest from 1 PM to 4 PM. Arrangements for drinking water have been made for passengers in DTC buses. Water volunteers are being deployed at bus shelters to provide water and ORS.

Hospitals are fully equipped with necessary medicines and treatment for heat wave-related illnesses. Cooling areas are also being set up within hospitals, and schools have already made arrangements for drinking water and ORS for children.

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“Volunteers are distributing caps and cotton mufflers at various locations to help people protect themselves from the heat,” said Rekha Gupta.

About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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