Delhi CM Rekha Gupta conducts surprise inspection at Rohini Sub-Registrar’s office, issues strict directives to officials

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday conducted a surprise inspection of the Revenue Department’s E-Sub-Registrar Offices in Model Town/Pitampura and Rohini. She found several facilities lacking and vowed to take strict action

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-cm-rekha-gupta-conducts-surprise-inspection-at-rohini-sub-registrars-office-issues-strict-directives-to-officials-8430176/ Copy

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta conducts inpsection. Image Credit: @gupta_rekha/X

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a surprise check at the Revenue Department’s E-Sub-Registrar Offices in Model Town/Pitampura and Rohini on Friday at Ambedkar Bhawan, Rohini Sector-16.

The Chief Minister inspected various aspects of the offices, including cleanliness, citizen facilities, maintenance of records and overall service delivery. She expressed dissatisfaction with the rundown condition of the building, highlighting issues such as poor lighting, malfunctioning ACs, damaged flooring, unclean toilets, inadequate seating and negligence in maintenance work.

She told officials that such disorder was unacceptable in a place where a large number of people visit every day for important documentation and property-related work.

Interaction with citizens

The Chief Minister also interacted directly with citizens present at the office and listened to their grievances. Several citizens complained about having to wait for long periods while standing, inadequate seating arrangements, the absence of a token system, poor air-conditioning and the lack of other basic facilities.

Also Read: Menstrual Hygiene Day 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta renews commitment to dignity, hygiene for girls

Directing the concerned officials on the spot, she said that citizens should not face any inconvenience and that it is the government’s responsibility to provide a dignified and comfortable environment in public offices.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the condition of the office building had remained neglected for years. Expressing surprise, she said that if lights were not working, toilets were unusable, floors were damaged, and even basic seating arrangements for citizens were unavailable, it raised serious questions about administrative accountability.

Concern over scrap material

She directed the concerned officials to submit complete records of all correspondence and repair proposals related to the matter. During the inspection, the Chief Minister also expressed concern over scrap material, unused items and the disorganised management of records in the building.

She directed that clear responsibility be fixed for the regular upkeep and maintenance of the premises and that a responsible officer or caretaker be designated in every office to ensure regular monitoring of basic facilities, cleanliness and maintenance.

आज अंबेडकर भवन, रोहिणी में राजस्व विभाग के ई-सब रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालय VI-A (मॉडल टाउन, पीतमपुरा) एवं VI-C (रोहिणी) का औचक निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान स्वच्छता, टॉयलेट, लाइट व्यवस्था, बैठने की सुविधा तथा अन्य नागरिक सुविधाओं में कई कमियां पाई गईं। सरकारी कार्यालय जनता की… pic.twitter.com/rs66XTfh6v — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) May 29, 2026

The Chief Minister directed officials to complete the necessary facelift and improvement works within one week. This includes replacing all faulty lights, repairing air-conditioners, fixing broken floors and tiles, ensuring cleanliness, providing adequate benches and seating arrangements for citizens and developing better facilities for people waiting at the office.

She said that until a new and modern office building is arranged, the available resources at the existing premises should be utilised to provide maximum convenience to citizens. She said it was unacceptable that elderly citizens, women and others visiting the office for official work should be made to stand for hours. Even small problems, she added, require sensitivity and the will to resolve them.

Urged officials on preservation of important revenue records

The Chief Minister also inspected the record room and arrangements for the safety of documents. She directed officials to accord the highest priority to the security, digitisation and preservation of important revenue records so that government documents remain protected in the event of any accident or technical problem.

Also Read: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes metro train to reach office as part of ‘Metro Monday’

During the inspection, the Chief Minister also took a strict view of unnecessary delays. She clearly warned officials that citizens’ work must be completed within stipulated timelines and that no person should be subjected to unnecessary inconvenience. If any complaint of bribery, harassment or deliberate delay in work is received, strict action will be taken against the concerned officer.

The Chief Minister said that government offices are meant to serve the public, not to trouble them. “Our government’s priority is to ensure that every citizen receives transparent, corruption-free and dignified services. No citizen should have to run from office to office or face harassment for getting legitimate work done,” she said.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to submit a detailed report on the improvement works carried out within one week. She said that she would personally conduct a follow-up inspection to review the arrangements and ensure the effective implementation of the directions issued to provide better facilities to citizens.

With inputs from ANI