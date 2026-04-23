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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta conducts surprise inspection of Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital

She reviewed feedback from doctors, staff and the hospital administration, and issued necessary directions to make healthcare services more modern, swift, compassionate and citizen-centric.

Published date india.com Published: April 23, 2026 1:11 PM IST
email india.com By Nivedita Dash email india.com | Edited by Nivedita Dash email india.com
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta conducts surprise inspection of Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta conducts surprise inspection of Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection of Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital and interacted with patients and their families to assess arrangements and the availability of doctors.

She reviewed feedback from doctors, staff and the hospital administration, and issued necessary directions to make healthcare services more modern, swift, compassionate and citizen-centric.

Our commitment is to ensure that every citizen of Delhi experiences a healthcare system where treatment is timely, facilities are modern, surroundings are clean, and every patient is served with dignity.

Keeping the summer season in view, the hospital administration has been directed to accord highest priority to the availability of medicines, drinking water, cleanliness, patient convenience and all essential arrangements.

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About the Author

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where she leads a dynamic editorial team and oversees the platform’s daily news operations. With over 14 years of experience in Digital and Pr ... Read More

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