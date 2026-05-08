Home

News

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta conducts surprise inspection of Delhi Government School in Roop Nagar, takes strong stance on student safety

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta conducts surprise inspection of Delhi Government School in Roop Nagar, takes strong stance on student safety

Strict directions have been issued to officials for conducting the Building Infrastructure audit & fire audit of all Delhi Government schools.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta conducts surprise inspection of Delhi Government School in Roop Nagar, takes strong stance on student safety

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Friday, conducted a surprise inspection at Rajkiya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Roop Nagar and held detailed interactions with students inside classrooms to understand the status of drinking water, fire safety, cleanliness, heat relief arrangements and academic facilities in the school.

Strict directions have been issued to officials for conducting the Building Infrastructure audit & fire audit of all Delhi Government schools. No negligence regarding student safety or basic amenities will be tolerated.

The school administration has been asked to submit a detailed list of all infrastructure and improvement requirements.

It is a 50 year old school. The building required maintenance. For years, Delhi’s government schools suffered from neglect, weak infrastructure and a lack of basic facilities. Over the past one year, the Delhi Government has been working on a war footing to strengthen essential amenities, improve school infrastructure and ensure a safer and better learning environment for every student.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.