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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates ‘Arpan’ donation centre for old clothes at Punjabi Bagh West Metro Station

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Monday, inaugurated 'Arpan', a donation centre for old clothes, at Punjabi Bagh West Metro Station, marking a significant step towards promoting sustainable waste management and a circular economy in the Capital.

Written by: Tahir Qureshi Edited by: Tahir Qureshi
Published: August 3, 2026, 4:59 PM IST
Delhi CM, Rekha Gupta, Arpan, old clothes, Punjabi Bagh West Metro Station, Delhi Chief Minister, Punjabi Bagh West, Delhi Green Warrior, Delhi Government
(Image: X/@gupta_rekha)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Monday, inaugurated ‘Arpan’, a donation centre for old clothes, at Punjabi Bagh West Metro Station, marking a significant step towards promoting sustainable waste management and a circular economy in the Capital.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta posted on X: “आज पंजाबी बाग वेस्ट मेट्रो स्टेशन पर पुराने कपड़ों के दान केंद्र ‘अर्पण का शुभारंभ किया। दिल्ली मेट्रो के 10 स्टेशनों पर ऐसे केंद्र स्थापित किए जा रहे हैं, जहां पुराने कपड़ों का Reuse, Recycling और Upcycling किया जाएगा। यह पहल पर्यावरण संरक्षण को बढ़ावा देने के साथ महिलाओं के लिए आजीविका के नए अवसर भी सृजित करेगी। आप सभी से अपील है कि अपने पुराने एवं उपयोग योग्य कपड़े ‘अर्पण’ केंद्रों पर दान कर इस जनभागीदारी अभियान का हिस्सा बनें। इस अवसर पर विधायक श्री कैलाश गंगवाल जी, अन्य जनप्रतिनिधिगण तथा दिल्ली मेट्रो की टीम उपस्थित रही। #DelhiGreenWarrior.”

Read more: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Mayur Vihar Phase-II, interacts with patients

The initiative aims to encourage citizens to donate their old, wearable clothes for reuse, recycling and upcycling, thereby reducing textile waste and promoting responsible consumption. In addition to environmental benefits, the initiative will create sustainable livelihood opportunities for women through activities related to the collection, sorting and processing of donated clothes.

As part of the initiative, 10 ‘Arpan’ donation centres will be established across Delhi Metro stations, making it convenient for citizens to participate in the campaign. The Delhi Government appeals to all residents to donate their old, wearable clothes and become partners in building a cleaner, greener and more sustainable Delhi.

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About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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