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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets sanitation workers, reaffirms support and welfare measures

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets sanitation workers, reaffirms support and welfare measures

CM Rekha Gupta said that sanitation workers play a vital and commendable role in keeping Delhi clean, healthy, and well-organised.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets sanitation workers, reaffirms support and welfare measures

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today met representatives of the core committee of the Municipal Corporation sanitation workers’ union at the Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan and listened carefully to their concerns, suggestions, and ground-level challenges.

The Chief Minister said that sanitation workers play a vital and commendable role in keeping Delhi clean, healthy, and well-organised.

She described their work as a continuous example of service and dedication, and assured the representatives that the government is fully committed to addressing their issues and stands firmly with them.

She added that the government is striving to ensure dignity, safety, and better working conditions for every sanitation worker, as Delhi’s progress depends on their hard work and commitment.

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