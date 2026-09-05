Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offers prayers at ISKCON Temple on Janmashtami

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offered prayers at the ISKCON Temple on Friday on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offers prayers at ISKCON Temple on Janmashtami

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday visited ISKCON Temple, which is located in East of Kailash, and offered midnight prayers on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. She sought Lord Krishna’s blessings for Delhi residents and wished everyone happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being.

She also interacted with devotees who were gathered at the temple to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

नंद के घर आनंद भयो, जय कन्हैया लाल की!

श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की पावन रात्रि में ISKCON मंदिर में नंदलाल के दिव्य जन्मोत्सव की साक्षी बनी। कान्हा के दर्शन कर समस्त दिल्लीवासियों के सुख, मंगल, समृद्धि और कल्याण की कामना की। द्वारकाधीश की कृपा सभी पर बनी रहे और मुरलीधर हर जीवन को… pic.twitter.com/S3jSZnIccR — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) September 4, 2026



The Delhi CM said that Janmashtami is not only a celebration of the divine birth of Lord Krishna but also a festival of devotion, joy and spiritual bliss. She added that Lord Krishna’s life and teachings continue to inspire humanity to follow the path of truth, righteousness, duty and compassion.

“May Bhagwan Shri Krishna’s timeless message of Dharma, Karma and Bhakti continue to inspire us all, and may the divine grace of Dwarkadhish bless every life with peace, happiness and prosperity,” CM Gupta shared on X.

The Chief Minister extended her heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all citizens and the people of Delhi on Janmashtami. She prayed that Lord Krishna’s blessings bring happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being to everyone.

Janmashtami Celebrations

Krishna Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Krishna born at midnight in Mathura. People across the country celebrate Janmashtami through midnight prayers and Dahi-Handi festivities.

Devotees observe one of the most auspicious day through fasting, prayers, bhajans and temple visits. Temples and homes are decorated with flowers and baby idols of Lord Krishna. Devotees also prepare several types of bhog as part of the celebrations.