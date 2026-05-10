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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, on Mothers Day, announces scheme to support orphans even after 18

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, on Mother’s Day, announces scheme to support orphans even after 18

This is a unique scheme for which an amount of Rs 3.5 crore has been marked for the budget of 2026–27.

Rekha Gupta interacted with children. (Image: X/@indiacom)

New Delhi: On the occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Village Cottage Home at Lajpat Nagar, where she announced the ‘Aftercare Scheme for Young Persons’. She said that the Delhi Government will continue to support orphaned children even after they turn 18 by offering them assistance in college education and job search.

How Will The Funds Work?

This is a unique scheme for which an amount of Rs 3.5 crore has been marked for the budget of 2026–27. This money will be used to support youth transitioning out of childcare institutions after the age of 18 through rehabilitation assistance, higher education support, skill development, career mentoring, internships, and financial aid.

CM Rekha Gupta said the launch of the scheme on Mother’s Day reflects the Delhi government’s belief that its responsibility does not end with providing shelter and protection to children. “The aim is to ensure that every child and young adult gets the opportunity to build a safe, dignified and self-reliant future without ever feeling abandoned or unsupported,” she said.

How Will The Scheme Work?

As part of this initiative, the eligible beneficiaries will receive assistance for higher education and college studies, along with access to skill development and vocational training programmes.

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“The Delhi government will also focus on connecting young people with internships and employment opportunities. Financial support and a monthly stipend have also been included in the scheme,” read a statement.

CM’s Interaction With Children

Rekha Gupta interacted with children living at the Village Cottage Home run by the Women and Child Development Department.

She observed that Delhi currently has 88 Child Care Institutions, operated jointly by the government and various NGOs, that provide care, protection, education, rehabilitation and essential support to children up to the age of 18, adding that Delhi already has two aftercare homes, one for boys and one for girls, where young adults above 18 are provided accommodation, food, educational support and other basic facilities to help them transition towards independent living.

“Children in care are being provided education, life skills training, vocational courses, career exposure, counselling, emotional and behavioural support, personality development, career guidance and rehabilitation planning so that they can confidently lead safe, healthy and dignified lives after becoming adults,” she said, adding that every year nearly 150 to 200 young people leave childcare institutions after turning 18.

“While they receive support within institutions, many struggle once they step out, whether in continuing education, acquiring skills, finding employment, dealing with financial difficulties or starting an independent life,” she said.

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