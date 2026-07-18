Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pens heartfelt message for Dr Subhash Chandra following his father’s passing away

Rekha Gupta conveyed her grief over Nand Kishore Goenka’s passing in the letter and extended her sincere sympathies to Dr Subhash Chandra and the bereaved family.

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta wrote a heartfelt letter to Dr Subhash Chandra. File image

Expressing her condolences, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta wrote to Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra following the demise of his father, Nand Kishore Goenka. Her personal letter follows an earlier tribute she shared on social media.

Dr Subhash Chandra’s father, Nand Kishore Goenka, passed away in Mumbai on July 13 at the age of 96. His final rites were held in Hisar, Haryana, two days later. Known for his association with the RSS, Goenka chose a life focused on social work and cow welfare rather than business.

Also Read | Honoring a legacy: Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra announces Rs 100-Crore university in memory of father Nand Kishore Goenka

In her letter, Rekha Gupta said she was deeply saddened by the news of Nand Kishore Goenka’s passing and conveyed her heartfelt condolences to Dr Subhash Chandra and the bereaved family.

“The void created in the family by Shri Nand Kishore Goenka’s demise cannot be expressed in words. This is an irreparable loss for the family,” she wrote.

The Chief Minister also prayed for the departed soul, saying, “May God grant the departed soul a place at His holy feet and give the family the strength to bear this immense loss.” She concluded her message with the words, “Om Shanti.”

Before writing the condolence letter, Rekha Gupta had mourned Goenka’s passing through a heartfelt message on social media.

पूर्व सांसद व Essel ग्रुप के चेयरमैन डॉ. सुभाष चंद्रा जी के पूज्य पिताजी, समाजसेवी श्री नंद किशोर गोयनका जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें और शोक संतप्त परिवार को इस कठिन समय में संबल दें। ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/G1Fu5JfkM2 — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) July 13, 2026

“The news of the passing of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, the revered father of former Rajya Sabha MP and Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, and a social activist, is deeply saddening,” she had written.

She had further prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and strength for the grieving family to cope with the loss.

Also Read | Dr Subhash Chandra’s father Nand Kishore Goenka passes away at 96, Essel Group Chairman pens heartfelt tribute