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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes metro train to reach office as part of Metro Monday

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes metro train to reach office as part of ‘Metro Monday’

Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fuel conservation appeal, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched 'Metro Monday' campaign.

(Image: X/@gupta_rekha)

New Delhi: Nowadays, the increasing burden of heavy traffic and pollution in Delhi has become a matter of great concern for every citizen. To deal with this problem and save fuel, the Delhi government has started a unique and inspiring initiative. Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fuel conservation appeal, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched ‘Metro Monday’ campaign.

The main objective of this campaign is to motivate government officials and the general public to use public transport instead of private vehicles. In order to promote this campaign at the ground level, the Chief Minister herself took charge of it and reached the secretariat on Monday morning by taking public transport like a common citizen.

From Walking To Metro to Feeder Bus Travel

On the first day of ‘Metro Monday’, the Chief Minister’s routine was very simple and environment-friendly. On Monday morning, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta walked from her official residence Chief Minister Jan Seva Sadan at Civil Lines to meet Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu at his public residence.

After the meeting with the Lt. Governor, the Chief Minister left the convoy of her VIP vehicles and directly reached the Kashmiri Gate Metro Station. From there, she took the metro and traveled to ITO metro station. After this, she used a feeder bus to reach her office in Delhi Secretariat from ITO.

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Ministers of the Delhi Govt

Delhi government ministers Parvesh Verma and Ravindra Indraj were also present with her during this entire journey. Motivated by this move of the Chief Minister, other ministers, MLAs and all senior officials of the Delhi government also resorted to metro and buses to reach their offices on Monday.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta posted on X: “Today is “Metro Monday”. In view of the global fuel situation, at the call of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the Delhi government has decided that every Monday, priority will be given to public transport. Today, I reached my office by metro and DTC bus. The modern network of the Delhi Metro, clean stations, punctual service, and seamless connectivity truly provide a world-class experience. On the other hand, traveling in DTC’s electric buses is comfortable, safe, and environmentally friendly. Under this initiative, along with me, Cabinet colleagues Shri Pravesh Sahib Singh ji and Shri Ravindra Indraj ji also used public transport to convey the message of responsible citizen participation. I urge all Delhiites to prioritize national interest and, wherever possible, adopt metro, DTC buses, and carpooling to become part of the “My India, My Contribution” public participation campaign. @p_sahibsingh @bjpravinder16 #MetroMonday #MeraBharatMeraYogdaan.”

She further made an appeal to the people of Delhi and wrote that wherever possible, people should adopt the metro, buses and carpooling. By doing this, not only will the country’s fuel be saved, but it will also help in making Delhi pollution-free.

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