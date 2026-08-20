Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveils Delhi Master Plan 2047; National Capital to get 40 lakh new flats, expanded Metro Plan

Delhi Master Plan 2047: The Delhi Master Plan 2047 aims to create 30 to 40 lakh additional housing units, with affordable housing at the centre of the plan to accommodate the city’s expanding population.

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Union Minister Manohar Lal, center, alongside Delhi Lt. Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, hold copies of the 'Master Plan for Delhi-2047' during a press conference at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. PTI

Delhi Master Plan 2047: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said the Delhi Master Plan 2047 prioritises the comprehensive development of the national capital, including rural areas, unauthorised colonies and planned areas, while focusing on housing for all sections of society. She was addressing a press conference after unveiling the Delhi Master Plan 2047 along with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

At the press conference, CM Gupta said Delhi’s geographical area of 1,484 square kilometres imposes certain limitations, but the new plan seeks to ensure holistic development while keeping these constraints in mind. “Delhi, confined to an area of 1,484 square kilometres, has its own set of limitations. Yet, while keeping those limitations in mind, the comprehensive development of the entire city–encompassing rural areas, unauthorised colonies, and planned areas – has been prioritised,” Gupta said.

She said urban development planning under the new Master Plan has also taken into account the issue of rising transport-related pollution in the national capital. “Urban development planning has also taken into account the rising transport-related pollution in Delhi,” the Chief Minister said. Gupta highlighted housing as one of the key features of the Master Plan 2047, saying the plan seeks to provide housing for people across all sections of society.”A major highlight of this Master Plan is the provision of housing for all sections of society,” she said.

She also announced a significant provision concerning commercial activities in Delhi, saying commercial operations would now be permitted on the ground floors of buildings located along roads that are 30 metres wide. “A significant decision has also been made regarding commercial activities: commercial operations will now be permitted on the ground floors of buildings along all 30-meter-wide roads in Delhi,” CM Gupta said.

Union Minister Khattar spoke on Delhi Master Plan 2047

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the Delhi Master Plan 2047 envisages the addition of 30 to 40 lakh new housing units, with a primary focus on affordable housing, to accommodate the national capital’s growing population. Addressing the press conference, Khattar said Delhi’s population has grown rapidly over the decades, rising from 94 lakh in 1991 to 1.38 crore in 2001 and 2.12 crore in 2021. The population is currently estimated at around 2.40 crore and is projected to reach 3.20 crore by 2047. “Because the city’s total land area remains fixed at 1,483 square kilometres, this surging population creates immense spatial and infrastructural pressure, reinforcing the need for planned urban development,” Khattar said.

Also Read | Delhi Master Plan 2047: What’s changing in housing? Why NCR real estate could feel the impact

“To accommodate an expected population increase of 80 lakh and the growing prevalence of nuclear families, the new plan targets the addition of 30 to 40 lakh new housing units, with a primary focus on affordable housing,” he said. Khattar said the plan was designed to ensure that Delhi’s future expansion takes place in a planned manner while addressing the changing needs of its population. “Furthermore, to support seamless mobility, the framework prioritises public transport corridors–spanning Metro rail, bus networks, and RRTS–backed by a dedicated Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy to guide high-density growth along major transit routes,” the Union Minister said.

Highlighting the proposal for round-the-clock activity zones, Khattar said, “There is a proposal to develop ’24-hour city’ zones, where operations continue around the clock.” He further said, “Provisions are being made to ensure 24-hour transportation services, particularly Metro connectivity, for these locations.” On low-density development areas, Khattar said, “Plans have been formulated for low-density areas; these include provisions for internal roads with an 18-meter width and master trunk roads with a 45-meter Right of Way (ROW).”

“To manage congestion effectively, the layout requires leaving open space along the plots on both sides of the 15-to-18-meter internal roads,” he said. Explaining the provisions related to land development, Khattar said, “Regarding the plots carved out in these zones, owners will be granted TDR (Transferable Development Rights) and FAR (Floor Area Ratio) based on a standard 2.5-acre benchmark.” He added, “This ensures that even if a plot is smaller than 2.5 acres, the owner receives the full FAR entitlement associated with a 2.5-acre plot.”

Khattar further said, “Consequently, farmhouses cannot be constructed in these low-density development zones on plots smaller than 2.5 acres. “Tracing the evolution of Delhi’s urban planning, Khattar said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1957, leading to the formulation of the city’s first development plan in 1962.”To better integrate Delhi’s expansion with neighbouring regions and enhance regional infrastructure, the NCR Planning Board was established in 1985,” he said.

“This was followed by the second development plan in 1991 (the 2001 Plan) and the third in 2007 (the Delhi Development Plan 2021),” Khattar added. “Today, in 2026, the Delhi Development Plan 2047 has been officially launched, aligned with the contemporary vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) to establish a structured roadmap for the capital’s growth through 2047,” he said.