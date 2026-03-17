  • Home
  • News
  • Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Nirmal Chhaya Complex, launches Juvenile Justice Management Information Portal

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Nirmal Chhaya Complex, launches Juvenile Justice Management Information Portal

During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with women working at the Mahila Haat, Samarth Anganwadi, and Sankalp Hub.

Published date india.com Published: March 17, 2026 4:44 PM IST
email india.com By Nivedita Dash email india.com | Edited by Nivedita Dash email india.com
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Nirmal Chhaya Complex, launches Juvenile Justice Management Information Portal
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Nirmal Chhaya Complex, launches Juvenile Justice Management Information Portal

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Nirmal Chhaya Complex and closely reviewed the initiatives being undertaken for the empowerment and welfare of women and children.

During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with women working at the Mahila Haat, Samarth Anganwadi, and Sankalp Hub. The Chief Minister appreciated their dedication, confidence, and efforts towards achieving self-reliance, calling their work truly inspiring.

The Chief Minister also interacted with children at the facility and distributed school bags and essential learning materials to support their education. Health kits were also provided to mothers to promote better health and well-being.

Recognizing the commitment and service of Anganwadi workers, the Chief Minister honoured them and announced incentive support as a gesture of encouragement for their valuable contribution.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

On the occasion, Rekha Gupta also launched the Juvenile Justice Management Information Portal, aimed at strengthening child welfare systems and ensuring greater transparency and efficiency in the implementation of child protection services.

About the Author

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where she leads a dynamic editorial team and oversees the platform’s daily news operations. With over 14 years of experience in Digital and Pr ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.