Delhi CNG station blast: 3 feared dead, 6 injured as gas tank of truck explodes while refueling

Six people were injured after a truck's gas tank exploded during refueling at a CNG station in Delhi's Tikri Kalan.

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New Delhi: Three people have been killed and at least six people were injured after a gas tank of a truck exploded while being refilled at a CNG station in Delhi’s Tikri Kalan on Wednesday, triggering panic in the area, the Delhi Fire Service said. Six people standing nearby sustained injuries in the explosion and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, a fire service officer said.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call regarding the incident at 3:37 pm, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, the officer said.

The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is underway, he said. The incident triggered panic in the area. Fire service personnel carried out necessary precautionary measures at the spot and ensured that the situation was brought under control, the officer said.

Further details regarding the condition of the injured were awaited.