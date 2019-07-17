New Delhi: The rift within the Delhi unit of the Congress threatened to widen on Wednesday with state in-charge PC Chacko informing party chief Sheila Dikshit that the Working Presidents would be working independently.

In his letter to Dikshit, Chacko wrote, “As you are not keeping well, the three Working Presidents in the state will work independently and report to you the decisions taken.”

Only last weekend, Chacko and the three Working Presidents Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lilotia, had written to Dikshit, expressing their displeasure at the announcement of district and block-level observers.

In his letter to Dikshit, Chacko had termed the appointments as “unauthorised”. He had said that Dikshit’s decision to dissolve the 280 block committees was already “stayed” by him so the appointment of block observers was not only “unauthorised” but would create “differences and conflict”.

On Friday last, Dikshit had announced names of district and block-level observers to strengthen the party organisation in view of the Assembly elections due early next year. Chacko had raised objection over the appointment of district observers, claiming the decision was taken “without consulting” either him or the three Working Presidents.

“I am sorry to say that a senior leader of your stature should not have flouted the AICC directive and taken this decision leading to differences and conflict in the rank and file of the party,” Chacko wrote to Dikshit.

Dikshit’s close aides reportedly told media that she was admitted to the hospital and could not speak on the matter.

In another letter, the Working Presidents also expressed their resentment over not being consulted in the decision-making. “It is saddening that all the decisions taken in the past were unilateral without even informing us,” they said in their jointly signed letter.

However, Mr Lilothia, who attended the meeting of district and block observers held at Delhi Congress office on Friday, said, “These are suggestions through which we routinely update the leadership as a part of our party’s internal democracy.”

Reports say that a group of Delhi leaders have also raised the issue of decision-making in the party unit with Rahul Gandhi by writing to him. They wrote to him alleging that the leadership was suffering from lethargy.