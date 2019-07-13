New Delhi: Congress‘ troubles are far from over. Now All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Delhi, PC Chacko, has written to the Delhi unit chief, Sheila Dikshit, questioning her appointment of 14 District Congress Committee Observers and 280 Block Congress Committee Observers.

Chacko has asked Dikshit how she did so without consulting him and the Working Presidents of party’s Delhi unit. Dikshit had taken charge of the party earlier this year and she has three Working Presidents to assist her. In fact, Chacko himself had made the announcement in January. The three Working Presidents are Devender Yadav, Haroon Yusuf and Rajesh Lilotia.

ANI has reported that Yusuf, Yadav and Lilothia have written to Rahul Gandhi, Chacko & AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal, on “unilateral decisions taken without informing them.”

Notably, these district and block committees were dissolved after a five-member committee, formed by Dikshit herself, had suggested that the party needed to introspect and zero in on what led to its rout in the Lok Sabha elections.

Reports said CP Mittal and Jitender Kumar, spokespersons of Delhi Congress, would lead the Adarsh Nager and Chandani Chowk district committees respectively, while Karawal Nagar and Babarpur districts, which fall under North-East Lok Sabha constituency, will be looked after by Rajender Sharma and Ramakant Goswami.

Goswami was a minister in the Sheila Dikshit government. Patparganj and Krishna Nagar district panels will be under the charge of former minister Kiran Walia and Rohit Manchanda, while Mangat Ram and Hasan Ahmed will be observers of New Delhi and Karol Bagh districts.

Rohini and Kirari District Congress Committees will be looked after by Charanjeet Rai and Subhash Bhardwaj.

Earlier this month, despite pressure from all quarters within the Congress to continue as its chief, Rahul Gandhi had said in an open letter said the grand old party should find his successor soon.

His open letter, that he tweeted as well, read, “As President of the Congress Party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President.”