New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee on Monday conducted a meeting chaired by Congress party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi to decide whether or not to extend support to Shiv Sena and form a new government in Maharashtra, stated news agency PTI.

Some of the state Congress leaders who are attending Monday’s meeting include Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, PCC chief Balasaheb Thora and Ahmed Patel. It must be noted that the CWC is the highest decision-making body of the Congress party. This meeting is taking place after 44 Maharashtra MLAs attended a meeting in Jaipur resort on Sunday.

The possibility of Congress’ role in governing Maharashtra was deliberated upon after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited Congress’ long-time political adversary Shiv Sena to form the government. The Governor had made the decision after BJP refused to form the stake claim.