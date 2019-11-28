New Delhi: Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra has announced the party’s decision to implement the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme and provide a sum of Rs 6,000 per month to poor families in case it comes to power in the national capital after the Assembly elections due early next year, stated a report.

Speaking at a Delhi Congress event on Wednesday, Subhash Chopra was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “If the Congress forms the government in Delhi, we will implement the Nyay scheme in Delhi.” He further claimed that the NYAY scheme of Congress in Delhi would act as a corrective measure as against BJP-led government’s demonetisation move. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had announced about the NYAY scheme in the run-up to the Lok Sabha Elections conducted in April to May this year.

Through this scheme, the Congress party had promised to deposit a sum of Rs 72,000 (Rs 6,000 per month) in the bank accounts of five crore people in the country, if the party was voted to power at the Centre.

Rahul Gandhi had included the “Nyay” scheme in the Congress’s 2019 Lok Sabha polls manifesto, under which the eldest women members of BPL families would be given Rs 72,000 per year to augment the family income, he said. “The Modi government robbed the women of the country of their secret savings that they had saved painstakingly over the years from their household budgets,” Chopra said while slamming the BJP-led Centre’s move to scrap high-value currency notes in November 2016. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years in a row till 2013, faces an uphill task to revive its electoral fortunes in the national capital.

The party not only failed to open its account in the two previous parliamentary polls in Delhi, but it also drew a blank in the 2015 Assembly election. However, in this year’s Lok Sabha polls, the grand old party managed to improve its vote share and pushed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the third place in five of the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)