New Delhi: Congress workers on Thursday protested against the state government over the issue of increasing onion prices by wearing garlands made of onions at the streets of the Delhi Secretariat, stated news agency ANI on Thursday.

Delhi: Congress workers protest wearing garlands made of onions, at the Delhi Secretariat against the state government, over the issue of increase in onion prices. pic.twitter.com/3G3RAkFAwy — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019

Attributing the price rise in onions to demand and supply gap, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday assured relief by the end of November since the crop got destroyed in the rains and floods, stated news agency ANI.