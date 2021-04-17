New Delhi: Delhi has been witnessing an alarming rise in Coronavirus cases. The national capital on Friday recorded its highest single-day spike when 19,486 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported. The worrying Coronavirus situation in the Union Territory also prompted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to order setting up more coronavirus facilities and increase the strength of oxygen beds. Also Read - Delhi Weekend Curfew: Here's How Delhi Metro Will Function | Read DMRC Guidelines

Meanwhile, a total of 1268 new containment zones were added within two days. The city had 8,661 containment zones as of April 14. With the addition of 1268 new containment zones in the last two days, the total number of hotspots in Delhi now stands at 9929. South Delhi has the maximum number of containment zones at 2493, followed by North Delhi at 1167.

Check the full list below:

A weekend curfew starting today is being observed in Delhi with the aim to break the Coronavirus transmission chain in the city.

Here’s what will be allowed/restricted during the weekend curfew in Delhi.