New Delhi: As Delhi is witnessing a record jump in the number of coronavirus cases, the number of containment zones in the national capital also soared rose to 219 on Sunday, with the highest 33 active in the North district. There were a total of 163 containment zones as on Thursday, and 169 on Saturday, according to the Delhi government's official data .

Take a look at the list of district with highest containment zones:

North Delhi – 33

New Delhi -14

Northwest Delhi – 19

Southwest Delhi- 31

West Delhi – 26

South East Delhi – 14

South Delhi- 28

Shahdara- 16

East Delhi -17

North East Delhi – 4

Central Delhi 17

Notably, the containment zones are thoroughly barricaded and sealed to prevent any unauthorised exit or entry. Inhabitants of the zone are supplied essential items at their doorsteps.

Talking about containment zones in the cpaital city, Doctor Shuchin Bajaj of the Internal Medicine department at Delhi’s Ujala Cygnus Orthocare Hospital, said, “As we are currently in stage 3 of coronavirus pandemic, community transmission is deeply entrenched now. So if one house gets an index case, there is a big chance of a lot of people getting infected in that area. Therefore, the government has decided to increase the containment zones with proper sanitization and social distancing guidelines inside them.”

Earlier on Saturday, the former chief of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), NK Ganguly had said that Delhii has entered into Stage 3 or community transmission stage.

Ganguly, the former Director General of ICMR, told IANS, “Let us get out of this illusion that things are fine in Delhi. With so many cases reported daily continuously, it will not be wrong to say that Delhi has entered into community transmission or Stage 3. In fact, many cities (Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad), which have a high volume of COVID-19 cases, are in the community transmission stage, otherwise how would one justify hundreds of cases every day.”