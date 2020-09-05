New Delhi: Amid consistent surge in COVID-19 cases, Tthe number of containment zones in the national capital rose to 949. A total of 146 red zones have been created in different parts of the city in past one week. As on August 21, the number of such areas was 591. Also Read - Went to Murthal Dhabas? Get Yourself Tested For COVID-19, Directs Official After 75 Staffers at 'Sukhdev' And 'Garam Dharm' Test Positive

South West district tops the list of containment zones, followed by North and West. The two districts with the least number of COVID hotspots were — North East and North West. Also Read - COVID-19: Over 86,000 Cases in Last 24 Hours Take India's Tally Beyond 4 Million, Death Toll Nears 70K | Top Developments

For Full List of Containment Zones Click Here Also Read - COVID-19: 'India Witnessing Second Wave in Some Regions', Claims AIIMS Chief; Says Pandemic Will Continue Till 2021

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 infection tally sprinted past 40 lakh, just 13 days after it crossed 30 lakh, with a record 86,432 cases being reported in a day, while recoveries have surged to 31,07,223 on Saturday pushing the recovery rate to 77.23 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 40,23,179, while the death toll climbed to 69,561 with 1,089 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, data updated at 8 am showed.

India’s COVID-19 cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. It took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh and 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark.

It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the novel coronavirus infection has further declined to 1.73 per cent.

There are 8,46,395 active cases of coronavirus infection, which is 21.04 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.