Delhi Containment Zones: The number of containment zones in Delhi stands at 458 as per the latest list published by the AAP government. About 112 areas have been de-contained while 48 areas are being scaled down but not yet de-contained. 410 areas are active containment zones. Also Read - Delhi Tackling the Curve? How Number of Fresh Cases in Delhi Went Down in 10 Days Between June 23 And July 3

Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones Stand at 448, South-West District Badly-Affected; List of Contained, De-Contained Areas Here

These are the new containment zones added to the list on July 6 and 7 Also Read - Containment Zones in Delhi Rise to 445, Former North Delhi Mayor Test Positive, Capital to Get Corona War Room

1. B-49 to Khasra No. 9/11 on one side and B/9/10 to the closed canteen on other side, Gali No. 12, Swaroop Nagar, Delhi

2. H.No. 55 A, Gali No. 7, Surakhpur Road, Gopal Nagar, Najafgarh, New

Delhi-110043

3. RZ-72, Old Khaira Road, Shyam Vihar, Phase-II, Gopal Nagar, Najafgarh,

New Delhi-110043

4. In and around area of S-2, 103 SF Old Mahavir Nagar, Delhi

5. H-26, H-24, H-48, H-43, JJ Colony Bakkarwala, Delhi-110041

6. House No. 164, 169, Bakkarwala, Delhi-110041

7. In and around area of Cottage No. 25, West Patel Nagar, Delhi

South West Delhi has the maximum number of containment zones (82), followed by North (68). South Delhi has 63 containment zones.

The Delhi government has again revised its ‘COVID Response Plan’ and will now enlist and screen for the novel coronavirus daily wagers, domestic helps, auto drivers and food suppliers. It will also enlist and screen people in high-risk groups (HRGs) — those aged above 60 or having comorbid conditions — through house-to-house surveys in containment zones, buffer zones and areas with isolated cases.

According to the modified plan, Special Surveillance Groups (SSGs), including rickshaw pullers, auto drivers, taxi drivers, domestic helps, plumbers, electricians, carpenters etc, and those who supply essentials, parcels and posts will be enlisted with the help of municipal corporations, transport department, resident welfare associations and police.

The District Surveillance Units have been directed to make arrangements to collect detailed information about areas reporting isolated cases for over 28 days. Enhanced and effective contact tracing will be undertaken in such areas and completed within 72 hours.

House-to-house surveys will be conducted to detect cases of severe acute respiratory infection and influenza-like illnesses through Assess-Corona app.