New Delhi: With a sudden rise in Coronavirus cases amid the festive season and rising pollution, the number of containment zones in Delhi rose to 4,141 from 4,016. Southwest Delhi has the maximum number of hotspots at 696, northeast Delhi has the lowest –135, followed by East- 179 and North 211. Also Read - World Shares Slip On Doubts Over COVID Vaccines, Outbreaks

Check list here: Also Read - Fire Breaks Out at Shop in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar, 20 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

Also Read - Delhi Air Quality Likely to Turn 'Severe' During Diwali, Giant Air Purifier Installed in East Delhi | Top Points

Of the total 8466 containment zones, 4659 have been de-contained. For a full list of containment zones and de-contained zones click here

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 7,053 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.67 lakh, while 104 more fatalities in the same period, the highest in over five months, pushed the death toll to 7,332.

These fresh coronavirus cases were detected from 60,229 tests, including 19,752 RT-PCR, conducted the previous day. Delhi recorded a positivity rate of 11.71 per cent.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi have registered a sudden spike since October 28 when the daily infection breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Thursday, also for the first time.