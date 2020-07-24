New Delhi: The number of containment zones in the national capital climbed to 702, with the Southwest district topping the chart. The tally of COVID-19 in the city rose to 1,27,364, while the death toll mounted to 3,745. Also Read - Panic Among Tripura Authorities After COVID Positive Man Organises 'Shradh' Ritual at Home, 40 Guests Come in Contact

From July 11 to 19, fresh cases were reported in Delhi in the range of 1,000-2,000 daily. The number of active cases stood at 14,554. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 new cases. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh COVID News: State Registers Another Record-breaking Surge of 2529 COVID Cases, 120 Inmates at Jhansi Jail Test Positive

List of containment zones (district-wise): Also Read - FIR Against Bhim Army Chief For Lockdown Violation

For full list click here

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government is providing plasma for free for coronavirus patients and people do not need to buy or sell it.

“We are giving free plasma to people. We have more than 500 plasma samples as stock in ILBS Hospital. What is the need of selling and buying plasma if the government is providing plasma for free? People do not need to buy plasma because all plasma blood groups are available there,” Kejriwal said.

The national capital has conducted 8,89,597 tests till now. A total of 12,465 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 5,761 RT-PCR tests were conducted during the same duration, health bulletin issued by the Delhi government said.