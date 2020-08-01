New Delhi: In a big relief to Delhiites living in COVID restricted areas, the number of containment zones in the national capital has been reduced to 496 on Saturday. Earlier last month, the number of COVID hotspots in the capital city was more than 700, affecting movement of nearly 3.5 lakh people. Also Read - 'His Decision Against Govt's Guidelines', Sisodia Writes to HM After L-G Turns Down AAP's Unlock 3 Move

The development comes after an extensive review by the AAP government, following a memorandum by Union health ministry, issued earlier this week. As per the latest memorandum by the health ministry, all states and Union territories can de-notify a containment zone 14 days after the discharge of the last COVID-19 patient. Earlier such a de-notification could be done 28 days after the discharge of the last patient. Also Read - Iceland T10 League Update: Govt Cancels League In Fear Of Second Wave Of COVID-19

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the movement of only about one lakh people will be affected as the number of containment zones went down to 496.

“As desired by Honble CM @ArvindKejriwal all the containment zones in Delhi were extensively reviewed in last 2 days with each District DM and surveillance Team,” Gahlot tweeted.

“During the last two days, an extensive review of containment zones was carried out with Revenue and Health officials. The result has been quite satisfactory. Against 715 containment zones affecting 348099 people, the number of containment zones is now down to 496, which affects the movement of 106211 people,” the minister said in the statement.