New Delhi: Amid a rising number of coronavirus cases, the number of containment zones in the national capital reached 1,506. Of the total, 800 have been added in the past six days, while 200 have been declared COVID-19 hotspot in the last 48 hours. The districts with high containment zones are South (416), North(189) and West (181). Notably, Delhi has been recording over 1,500 cases for the past few days. Yesterday, the city had reported fresh 1,558 corona cases for the third day on a row, while 10 more people, the highest in around two-and-a-half months, succumbed to the disease. This is the highest number of cases since December 15 last year when 1,617 people tested positive for the virus. Also Read - Coronavirus Hits Colleges: 25 Students of IIT Gandhinagar Test Positive, 40 Active Cases at IIM-A

The capital city had recorded 1,534 cases on Friday, 1,515 on Thursday, 1,254 on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday — the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000-mark. Also Read - Got Some Much-Needed Rest: Olympic-Bound Boxer Ashish Kumar on way Back After COVID Recovery in Spain

Meanwhile, addressing a presser on Saturday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain dismissed the possibility of imposing another lockdown in the city, saying it was not a solution to check the spread of the coronavirus that is again surging rapidly. Jain said there was a logic behind the lockdown enforced earlier as nobody knew then how the virus spreads. Also Read - India Records Over 62,000 Fresh Corona Cases For Second Day in a Row, Active Tally Nears 5 Lakh

The Kejriwal-led Delhi government has also banned Holi-milan celebrations to contain the spread of coronavirus. “Holi celebrations and large gatherings will not be allowed across the city and action will be taken against people found violating the rules”, Jain had announced yesterday.

As per the recent advisory by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the vigilance team under the district magistrates will be monitoring the gatherings and celebrations at the public places.