Delhi Containment Zones: In a surprising jump, the number of containment zones in Delhi rose to 633, according to the latest list of the containment zones in the capital city. The number was 458 in the list dates July 7. On July 9, the number jumped by almost 200. Among these, 588 are active zones. Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones: 458 Hotspots in Capital, Kejriwal Revises Strategy | These Areas Are New Hotspots

Delhi recorded 2,089 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.09 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,300, authorities said. Forty-two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, a Delhi health department bulletin said. Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones Stand at 448, South-West District Badly-Affected; List of Contained, De-Contained Areas Here

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,258 on Thursday.

The bulletin on Friday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,300 and the total number of cases has mounted to 1,09,140.

Check list of containment zones

List of areas declared hotspots in last two days

H.No.831 to H.No-847 & H.No-789 to H.No.799, Gali No-6,B-block, Baba Colony, Burari, Delhi-110084

H.No.-99 to H.No-101 & H.No-91 to H.No-93, Gali No.9, c Block, Wazirabad Village, Delhi

H.No.120, Gali No.-3, Wazirabad Village, Delhi

Sita Ram1 Beginning of Gali Katra Gokul, Shah end of gali Katra Gokul Shah

Sita Ram2 House 2117 to end of Gali

H.no.221 to H.No.222, Gali Visheshwar Nath, Old Subzi Mandi, Delhi

B-6 & C-29, Vileram Nagar, IP Estate, Delhi

H.No.1777 to H.No1786, Sohan Ganj, Subzi Mandi, Delhi-07

GALI NO.-11, NEAR SANT GYAN PUBLIC SCHOOL, C- BLOCK, MUKANDPUR, DELHI-110042. (BHALASWA DAIRY-I)

H.No. F-39 to F-54, F-55 to F-240, Gali No.-12, Mangal Bazar, Near-Patel Park, Laxmi Nagar, Delhi

Adarsh Public School to CR-290, Lalita Park, Laxmi Nagar, Delhi

Flat No.21 A to 38-H, Pocket A1, Mayur Vihar Phase-3, Delhi

S-203 to S-207, Near MCD Primary School, School Block, Shakarpur, Laxmi Nagar, Delhi

C-121 to C-171, Gali No. 2, Guru Ramdas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Delhi

H.No. 51 to 58, Street No. 4, Radhey Puri Extension-2, Krishna Nagar, Delhi 110051

H-30 to H-25D, H-Block, Near- SanjayPark, Shakarpur, Laxmi Nagar, Delhi

CN-340 to CN-345 and CN-319 to CN-321, Harijan Basti, Village Rajokari, New Delhi

H. No.-26, H. No.-50, H. No.- 66 and H. No.-66 (A) of Village Munirka, New Delhi

H No- F-403 to F-408 and F-428 of Village Ghitorni, New Delhi

H. No.-57-D, CBI Colony, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi to H No.

57-R, CBI Colony, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Street of House no 631, Shahbad Mohd. Pur, New Delhi

Street of House no 818, Shahbad Mohd. Pur, New Delhi

Street of House no-8/120, West Mehram Nagar, New Delhi

Street of House no. T 57/60, East Mehram Nagar, New Delhi

Block-86, Sec-01, Gole Mkt, New Delhi

Street of House no – E-16 to E-18, Railway Colony, Bengali Market, New Delhi

CN- 131, 133, 134, 135 & 137 of D-Block, Harizan Basti, Masoodpur, New Delhi

CN- 296, A-160(CN-2382), A-207(CN-2383), A-163, A-207, CN-300 and CN2834 of A-Block, Mahipalpur, New Delhi

Flat No. 1265 to Flat No. 1272, C-1, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

From Ishwar Sharma House(H.No. 36) to Deep Chand House (H.No. 2),

Village- Ramzanpur, Delhi

Surrounding area of H.No. 109 and H.No. 113, Indraj Colony, Bawana, Delhi

H.No. 1299, H.No. 1301 to 1304, Pana Paposian, Narela, Delhi

H.No. 1419 to 1427 and Hno. 1429, Pana Paposian, Narela, Delhi

H.No. 1157, 1158 and 1160, Ishwar Colony, Bawana, Delhi

A-1/92, Sector-8, Rohini, near petrol pump Delhi

H.No. A-117, A-118 & A-132 to A-134, A-Block, Prashant Vihar, Delhi

H.No. 679 to 681 Bunkar Colony, Ashok Vihar, Delhi

H.No. 233 to 236 Bunkar Colony, Ashok Vihar, Delhi

H.No. 127 to H.No. 132, Chander Lok Enclave, Shakur Pur, Delhi

H.No. D-209 to D-220, D-Block Prashant Vihar, Delhi

H.No. 2287, 2288 & 2305, Gali No. 173, Ganesh Pura, Tri Nagar, Delhi

H.No. G-21/96 to G-21/115, Sector-7, Rohini, Delhi

A-Block, Sultanpuri, Delhi (From House No. 80 to 115)

Bhagya Vihar, Madanpur Dabas, Delhi (From House No. 40 to

50)

T-Block, Mangolpuri, Delhi (From House No.815 to 920)

C-Block, Budh Vihar, Delhi (From House No. 15 to 52)

F-Block, Phase-I, Budh Vihar, Delhi (From House No. 15 to 32)

M-Block, Budh Vihar, Delhi (From House No. 15 to 42)

D-Block, Budh Vihar, Delhi (From House No. 25 to 45)

R-Block, Budh Vihar, Delhi (From House No. 12 to 140)

VPO Rithala, Delhi (From House No. 112 to 247)

Block – K, Phase-II, Vijay Vihar (From House No. 7 to 20)

Block – H, Phase-I, Vijay Vihar (From House No. 1 to 14)

H.no B-78/6 to B-78/9 (both sides) and A-77/6 to A-77/8, Private Colony, Dilshad Garden, Delhi

Gali No.14, Block D-1, Ashok Nagar Shahdara (Covering H.No. 345, 347, 348 & 354)

Gali-07, Mandir Wali Gali, Near Modern Public School, East Gorakh Park,

Shahdara (H.No. 1/7315 to 1/7319A and 1/7330 to 1/7333)

Naveen Shahdara (K-40 to K-50 & K-30 to K-21)

Ram Nagar, Shahdara (Covering H.No 1/2425)

Gali no-9 & 10, Durgapuri Shahdara (Covering Hno-1449 & 1449-29/A)

Gali no- 1 & 7, Block-D, Ashok Nagar Shahdara (Covering Hno D-619, D-703, D-705 & D-805)

H.no.-64 to H.No. 72 and H.no.-65/350/3, Village Ghondli, Krishna Nagar, Delhi-51

Hno B-121 to H.No. B-139, Anand Vihar, Delhi -110092

Hno X/1510 to Hno 331/67 and Hno X/1509 to Hno X/1507, Gali no-7, Rajgarh Colony, Delhi

Hno 49/1 to 41/2 and Hno B-6 to 41/1 B (Abhishek Overseas, Gali no. 1 & 2, East Azad Nagar, Delhi

Hno C-69 to H.No. C-174, Anand Vihar, Delhi – 110092

Entire affected area of Khasra No. 1093, St. John’s Church Compound, Ward No. 1, Mehrauli (adjacent to the bus terminal), New Delhi

Entire affected area of 1041-A, Ward No. 8, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Affected area around H.No. 1890 and H.No. 1891, Gali No. 3, L-Ist Sangam Vihar, New Delhi.

Affected area around H.No. 291 and H.No. 295 Near Dispensary Chattarpur Village New Delhi

Entire gali of H.No. 224, Gali No. 26, F-Block, Phase-VI, Aya Nagar, New Delhi

Entire gali of H.No. 361 & 362, Gali No. 13A, F-Block, Phase-VI, Aya Nagar, New Delhi

Entire gali of H.No. 206, Gali No. 21, F-Block, Phase-VI, Aya Nagar, New Delhi

Entire affected area of H.No. 265, Near Utkal Public School, F-Block, PhaseVI, Aya Nagar, New Delhi

Affected area around H.No. 192/4, Devli village, New Delhi

H.No. 260 to 278 Hari Nagar Ashram, New Delhi

House No. 18/1 to 18/5, Kalkaji, Opposite Deshbandhu College, New Delhi

Gali No. 64,65,66 &67 Molarband Extension, Molarband, Badarpur, New Delhi

Gali No. -07, Wazir Nagar, Kotla Mubarakpur, New Delhi

H.No. 55 A, Gali No. 7, Surakhpur Road, Gopal Nagar, Najafgarh, New Delhi-110043

RZ-72, Old Khaira Road, Shyam Vihar, Phase-II, Gopal Nagar, Najafgarh,

New Delhi-110043

D-531, PHASE-II, QUTUB VIHAR, NEW DELHI

H. No. 2, Near Mata Chowk (Near Old Primary School), Pandwala Kalan,

New Delhi

H. No. 107, Talab Wali Gali, Village Bamnoli, New Delhi

H. No. 314, Saini Mohalla, Near Golok Dham Temple, Bijwasan, New Delhi

Near Shiv Mandir, Kaba Mohalla, Chhawla, New Delhi

PLOT NO. 89, GOYLA KHURD, QUTUB VIHAR (NEAR SECTOR 19 DWARKA) NEW DELHI

Village Badusarai, New Delhi

H.No.-72, Gali No-03, Sangam vihar, Dharampura, Najafgarh, New Delhi 110043

NZG-490 gali no 8 raj nagar-2, Palam colony, New Delhi

RZ-33 15c shyama appt raj nagar-2, Palam colony, New Delhi

RZF-772 25 gali no 13 raj nagar-2,Palam colony, New Delhi

RZF-772 /31B gali no 13 raj nagar-2,Palam colony, New Delhi

RZF-922 marg raj nagar-2,Palam colony, New Delhi

RZF-988 2gb marg raj nagar-2,Palam colony, New Delhi

RZG-100 GALI NO. 2 RAJ NAGAR-2,Palam colony, New Delhi

RZ-31 by 1, H-Block, Dharampura, Najafgarh, New Delhi-110043

RZ-70, Sudan Garden, Najafgarh, New Delhi-110043

RZF-777 25 gali no 16 raj nagar-2,Palam colony, New Delhi

10 /18 Moti Nagar new Delhi

5/4, Jaidev Park, East Punjabi Bagh

7/15 & 7/19, New Moti Nagar, New Delhi

20A, Chajjuram Colony, Nangloi

23/20 & 23/26 Moti Nagar

B-4 / 4 Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

B-28 &29 Shivram Park Nangoli New Delhi

C-53 Adhyapak Nagar, Nangloi New Delhi

C-156,10,136, 142 Punjabi Basti, Peeragarhi Camp, New Delhi

D-5-173,174 &179B Kunwar Singh Nagar, New Delhi

D-91&197, Kunwar Singh Nagar, New Delhi

E-78 & 79, Vishnu Garden, New Delhi

F-3031, Kunwar Singh Nagar Delhi

G-19 FF, Kirti Nagar New Delhi

H.No.70&72 Subhash Nagar New Delhi

H.No.640, Saini mohalla, Nangloi

L-50, Gali 22, New Mahavir Nagar

M-342,311 Guru Harkishan Nagar, new Delh

RZ-E-154, Nihal Vihar, New Delhi

WZ-203A Plot.403, Chand Nagar, new Delhi

WZ-481,Gali No.8, Block-MS,Hari Nagar,

In and around area of F-204 Vishnu Garden

In and around area of C-323 Khyala

In and around area of 25/11 East Patel Nagar

In and around area of 29/113 West Patel Nagar

In and around area of 28/63 West Patel Nagar

In and around area of 21/13 Block 21 Opp Patel Nagar

In and around area of E-58 & 64 Karampura

In and around area of B-19 New Moti Nagar

In and around of B-534 III Floor Sudarshan Park

In and around area of E-44 Karampura

In and around area of A-135 Sudarshan Park

In and around area of 20B/78B SF Tilak Nagar

In and around area of 8/8 Tilak Nagar

In and around area of 17/65 Tilak Nagar

In and around area of12/77 Tilak Nagar

In and around area of S-3/13 S F Old mahavir Nagar

46 B, Single Storey Ramesh Nagar, New Delhi

248, Bhera Enclave, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi

A-94, Manak Vihar, New Delhi

A-93, Meera Bagh, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi

A-222 & A-188, Meera Bagh, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi

B-4, Kirti Nagar, New Delhi

B-16/6, SF, Double Storey Ramesh Nagar,

C-13, Kirti Nagar, New Delhi

C-23, Punjabi Basti, Nangloi, Delhi

House No. C-53, Ashok Nagar, New Delhi

C-137, Kirti Nagar, New Delhi

CA-97C & CA-98D, DDA Flats, Hari Nagar, New Delhi

E-22, Chander Vihar, Nihal Vihar, Delhi

F-4, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Flat No. 306, Rajendra Park, Nangloi, Delhi

G-9, Kirti Nagar, New Delhi

GH-10, 332, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi

House No. 2/18, Ramesh Nagar, New Delhi

H.No. 16/11, Subhash Nagar, New Delhi

H.No. 48, Street No.7, Extn.-2B, Nangloi, Delhi

House No. 67, Rajendra park, Nangloi, Delhi

House No. 207, Gali No.8, Ashok Nagar, New Delhi

House No. 1201, Block-1, Subhash Nagar, New delhi

H. No. 1761, Gali No.6, Ashok Nagar, New Delhi

JB-29, LIG Flats Hari Nagar, New Delhi

M-62, Kirti Nagar, New Delhi

Plot No. 72, FFD, Block No.15, Extn.-2D, Nangloi, Delhi

WZ-149A, 1st Floor, Gali No.5, Virender Nagar, New Delhi

WZ-197/28, SF, Gali No.3A, Virender Nagar, New Delhi

WZ-221, Gali No.2, Virender Nagar, New Delhi

H.No.-B-224 to 290 -K and B-284 to B-302, B-Block, Gali No-18, Maha Laxmi

Enclave,

H.No. E-12/236, Gali No.12, Mukund Vihar, Delhi Including left & Right House and house in front of them

H.No.-C-9/270(all Floor), Yamuna Vihar, Delhi Including left & Right house

H.No. A-53/7. Gali No-3 North Ghonda, Delhi Including left & Right house

and house in front of them.

H.No. D-359 & two houses of H.No. D-360, Gali No.8, Bhajanpura, and house in front of them.

House No. B-367, MCD Flats, New Usmanpur, Delhi including left & right house and houses in front of them

House No. C-12/548, Yamuna Vihar, Delhi including left & right and houses in front of them.

H.Nos. – E-7/335, E-7/336, E-7/337 & in front of these H.Nos. E-7/369, E7/370, 33- Foota Road, Nehru Vihar, Delhi.

H.No. 127, 128, 142 & 165, C-3 Block, Street No. -3A, 3rd Pusta, Sonia Vihar, Delhi