Delhi Containment Zones: At the time when the Delhi government says the better days in terms of coronavirus are near, the number of COVID-19 containment zones in the national capital increased to 421 from 280 in the last 48 hours after a re-mapping was done with the Southwest district topping the chart. As per updates, there is an increase of 141 zones in Delhi in the last two days.

As per updates, over 2.45 lakh people were screened in the national capital in a mammoth exercise to check the spread of COVID-19.

As the cases are on the rise, it is expected that the count of containment zones will further jump with the authorities in some districts are yet to complete the task of redrawing such areas.

Before the re-mapping exercise, the number of containment zones was 280 in the national capital on June 25. The exercise was launched on June 26.

According to official updates, Southwest Delhi has reported a rise of 37 containment zones since the re-mapping exercise was launched, taking the number of such areas in the district to 80.

According to a list of the COVID-19 containment zones issued by the government, there are 421 such areas in the national capital.

North Delhi district has 59 containment zones, followed by South Delhi (56), Central Delhi (40), Shahdara (38), East Delhi (33) Southeast Delhi(32), Northwest Delhi (28), West Delhi (25), New Delhi (21) and Northeast Delhi (nine).

The Delhi government had earlier said that the process of screening every household in the national capital will be completed by July 6.

According to the COVID-19 response plan issued by the Delhi government, the re-mapping of the containment zones is to be completed by June 30.

At least 1,100 teams comprising two members each have been formed to screen the national capital’s population for COVID-19.