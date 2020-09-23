New Delhi: Amid the national capital witnessing a massive surge in Coronavirus cases, over 600 containment zones have been created in the last 10 days due to Kejriwal government’s isolation policy. Now, the total number of containment zones in Delhi stands at 1,937. There were 1,272 containment zones as of September 10. Also Read - Over 14 Lakh COVID Tests Conducted in India in Last 24 Hours, Nearly 7 Crore Tests Till Date: Health Ministry

Check the full list below: Also Read - COVID-19 in Tihar Jail: Director General of Prisons Tests Positive

Also Read - Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, COVID-19 Positive, Also Diagnosed With Dengue After Being Hospitalised For Fever

As of Tuesday, the national capital’s COVID-19 case count mounted to over 2.53 lakh with 3,816 more people contracting the viral disease, while 37 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,051, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

The positivity rate stood at 6.47 per cent while the recovery rate was over 85 per cent, the bulletin had said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at two per cent.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days. The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported, ranged from 24,198 (2,312) on September 1 to 61,973 (4,071) on September 19.