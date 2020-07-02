Delhi Containment Zones Today: A total of 445 areas in Delhi are now being considered as COVID-19 hotspots, according to the government data published on July 1. The number was 436 on June 30. Also Read - Unlock 2: Building in Hauz Khas Sealed After 15 Cases Found

In the wake of a spurt in the number of active cases in Delhi, the government has adopted a new containment strategy in which the containment zones are being regularly monitored and their numbers are being updated daily. On July 1, the total number of containment zones in Delhi stood at 542, including 97 decontained zones, 39 areas which are waiting to be decontained but are now just scaled-down, and 406 active containment zones, taking the tally of actual remaining containment zones t0 445. A total of 212 areas have been added to the list of containment zones after June 21. Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones List Today: 80 Hotspots Only in South West Delhi | Check Full List

Check the list of latest containment zones.

South-West Delhi has the maximum number of 81 containment zones.

List of containment zones added on June 30

The capital city recorded 2,442 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 89,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,803, the authorities said.

Recently, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country.

Sixty-one fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,742 on Tuesday.