Delhi Containment Zones: With a sudden spurt in Coronavirus cases in the national capital amid festivities, containment zones in the city have risen to 3,047. Southwest Delhi has the maximum at 558, while northeast Delhi has the lowest at 82.

Further, a total of 3,610 zones have been de-contained by authorities since the coronavirus outbreak.

According to data prepared by the Revenue Department, Delhi's seven districts have more than 200 containment zones – southwest (558), south (505), west (333), New Delhi (275), central (267), southeast (247) and northwest (246).

Northeast Delhi has 82 such zones, which is the lowest in the national capital, followed by east (165), north (171) and Shahdara (198).

Check the full list here:

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 5,739 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike here till date, as the infection tally in the city mounted to over 3.75 lakh. It was the second consecutive day when over 5,000 cases were reported in a day in the city. The previous highest single-day spike of 5,673 cases was recorded on Wednesday.